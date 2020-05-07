It’s been a while since we’ve heard anything about the Halo-inspired sci-fi shooter developed by Private Division, and it’s been kept in the dark for a while now. However we have now gotten our first look at the single-player story campaign being told in Disintegration, and when exactly the game will release.

“Players command Romer Shoal, an incredibly-skilled Gravcycle pilot, who leads a small band of outlaws to fight back against an overwhelming Rayonne force. Over the course of a thrilling single-player campaign, players will control a Gravcycle loaded with weaponry, leading Romer and his team across a series of diverse missions packed with action, explosions, and plot twists, to beat back the Rayonne forces and give the last vestiges of humanity hope to prevail.”

Disintegration’s full story can be a bit complicated, but the overall story is that the world is dying, and humanity’s last hope was Integration, the process of transferring a human brain into a robotic armature. But a militaristic legion known as the Rayonne now wants to enforce the process on all of humanity and rule over the dominion of the world.

Also included in Disintegration’s release will be a fully-fledged multiplayer, taking a lot of inspiration from the Halo series to focus on both the campaign and multiplayer just as much. Players can choose a “crew” to join online, one of nine different groups, each with their own playstyle.

Of course this wouldn’t be a multiplayer game in 2020 without in-game cosmetic options to purchase, including pilot skins, cosmetic Gravcycle customizations, and many different banners to choose from, with seasonal content drops released post-launch. However, it is worth noting that these items can be obtained in-game without the need to purchase them with real money.

Disintegration will be released June 16th for PC on multiple digital storefronts, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

What do you think of Disintegration? Will you be getting the game when it comes out? Did you try the Beta? What did you think? And could this be a Halo killer? Let us know your thoughts!