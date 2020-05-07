It looks like Ubisoft has taken notes from criticism about their previous Assassins Creed game, Assassins Creed: Odyssey, as it seems like they have addressed the bloated gameplay that many fans complained about. So Assassins Creed: Valhalla will be smaller and shorter in scale, but that's not to say though that the game will still be small by any means.

In a recent tweet by Malek Teffaha, the head of communications for the Middle East at Ubisoft, he announced that AC Valhalla “won’t be the longest or biggest game in the series. They addressed criticism on this one.” So those of you who were worried about the bloated gameplay and grindy nature of AC Odyssey will be relieved to hear that Valhalla has addressed those concerns.

But the game won’t be small though, not by any standard still, as it will feature 4 English kingdoms as well as a small area in Norway. Since the main story revolves around the players taking control of Eivor, a Viking leader, and creating and maintaining a settlement in England, there’s no doubt that this initial area in Norway will be where the player will start the tutorial and kick off the main campaign’s story.

“The journey starts in Norway and it will eventually lead to England, where again it’s about this idea of settling the people and building this thriving settlement,” said Ashraf Ismail, the Creative Director of Assassins Creed Valhalla.

The Inside Xbox gameplay reveal event for the Xbox Series X showed off some in-engine gameplay footage, and whilst it wasn't quite what we wanted, or even expected, we did get a better look at the locations and some more info revolving around AC Valhalla's gameplay.

Recently we also got a good glimpse at the location and setting for AC: Valhalla in the cinematic trailer that debuted a week ago, which followed on from the that really strange but kind of interesting location reveal the day before.

Assassins Creed: Valhalla is slated for release in Holiday 2020 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X.

What do you think of the news? Are you glad Ubisoft is taking a step back in the bloated and grindy gameplay of AC Odyssey? What were you expecting to see instead in the gameplay reveal? Let us know!