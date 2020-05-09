Remember that unofficial Mario 64 PC port that was released online earlier this week? Well, due to its DirectX12 capability it could take advantage of Reshade’s graphical effects like Bloom and other post processing visuals, which is just hilarious to think about for a game that has as many polygons on screen as there are goombas in the first level, which is to say, not a whole lot.

So because of this DX12 capability and Reshade support, I joked about Mario RTX, where ray tracing technology comes to Mario 64 in glorious real-time fashion, and someone has only gone and inevitably done it. So check out the video below for a look at Mario 64 with ray tracing enabled.

Ah, yes, shiny carpets, the pinnacle of ray tracing realism.

In all seriousness though, I always find it quite amazing to see old games with modern visuals, it really changes your perspective on the game’s graphics, and ray tracing arguably has the most drastic difference since lighting is pretty much the most immersive aspect in video games. Good lighting can make a bad looking game look quite good, and similarly a good looking game can look horrible with bad lighting.

That’s not to say that it’s the only important graphical effect present in video games, but ray tracing really does look incredible at times and can seriously enhance immersion in a game if implemented properly.

The only thing I want to know now is how much the performance dropped, as an old N64 title surely runs somewhere between 1,000 and 1,000,000 fps on a DX12 PC port, and ray tracing is notoriously a heavy hitter.

What do you think of the effect? Would you get a Mario 64 RTX version? What other old games would you like to see ray tracing implemented in? Let us know!