The Inside Xbox livestream began today, showcasing all the juicy in-engine gameplay for numerous Xbox Series X titles. There were some interesting announcements and reveals, but quite possibly the standout moment that was pretty much the only reason why most of us watched the stream, was the world premiere of official gameplay from the upcoming Assassins Creed: Valhalla.

Although it wasn't quite gameplay as much as it was just in-engine footage of AC Valhalla, which may be disappointing for some who were looking for something more like an actual gameplay reveal. Nevertheless this is a good time to see what kind of graphics and visuals we can expect when Valhalla releases later this year, plus we heard a few more interesting pieces of info from the game's Creative Director, Ashraf Ismail.

Not quite what we were expecting, but we got some good information about the game at least. For one, players in Valhalla will take control over their settlement and lead their community as they try to live and thrive off of England's rich landscape. However, the ways in which players will do this including setting up raids on local villages, as well as planning assaults on giant English fortifications.

It also seems like AC Valhalla will be leaning more into character-driven choices, as Ismail also said that players will be "faced with very harsh choices as the leader of a community," which lines up well with that information we got previously about politics and diplomacy having an important role in Assassins Creed Valhalla.

In addition, several gameplay changes have been made as there is a "new fresh take on player progression, gear and weapon systems." Ismail didn't go into more detail on these unfortunately, but this could be welcome news to those who were left unsatisfied with Assassins Creed: Odyssey's progression system and bloated gameplay.

Lastly, Ismail also stated that they will be taking advantage of the hardware inside Xbox Series X, specifically stating the fast loading times they have been so religiously advertising, but considering the next-gen consoles will include ray tracing support, could we see the technology make it's way to AC: Valhalla?

Hopefully we'll get some actual gameplay soon, but at least we know we can all live out our fantasies of climbing over that famous rocky feature, Stonehenge, I can't be the only one right?

Assassins Creed: Valhalla is set to be released in Holiday 2020 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X.

What did you think of the gameplay? Are you excited for Assassins Creed: Valhalla? What are you most excited about? Let us know!