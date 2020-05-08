The Xbox Series X gameplay reveal event by Inside Xbox was livestreamed yesterday, and whilst we were all excited to see the world premiere gameplay of Assassins Creed: Valhalla (if you could even call that trailer ‘gameplay’), there was one other game that caught our attention. Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 debuted a new trailer with some killer moves (literally). Check out the new trailer below.

“Enter the World of Darkness and rise through vampire society. Experience Seattle - a city full of alluring, dangerous, characters and factions. You are dead now but stronger, quicker, more alluring and with potential for so much more. Choose to be brutal and unflinching or cultured and seductive. Use charm, cunning, terror and sheer will to rise through vampire society. What monster will you be?”

For some reason the guy at the start reminds me of Jesse Eisenberg, is that just me? Anyway Bloodlines 2 has been a bit quiet so far on the gameplay and trailer front since we last heard from them, but things are starting to shape up now with the release of next-gen consoles.

Hopefully we’ll get to see some more gameplay soon and actually find out about the release date, as we’re slowly counting the days this year, that ominous ‘2020’ release mark is getting a bit more scary considering the developers already delayed the game from it’s original March 2020 launch date. Plus, we haven’t heard anything from them regarding the recent COVID-19 pandemic and their current state of development. But with a new trailer out and more news to come this Summer from multiple developers and publishers, our fingers are crossed we can sink our teeth into Vampire Bloodlines 2 soon.

What do you think of the trailer? Are you excited for The Masquerade Bloodlines 2? Did you play the original? What are you hoping to see in the sequel? And when do you think it will come out? Let us know!