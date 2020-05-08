The powerhouse that is Electronic Arts have recently released their latest financial earnings report, and there’s some juicy info to comb over in there, one of the most significant details was the fact that an old EA title would get an HD remake and it sure sounded a lot like a Mass Effect Trilogy Remastered.

However one other thing to come out of the report was the confirmation by EA CEO, Andrew Wilson, that Star Wars: Jedi - Fallen Order is the start of a brand new franchise: “it’s a rare achievement for the first title in an entirely new franchise” Wilson said in an earnings call. So it looks like Star Wars: Jedi - Fallen Order 2 is officially happening.

It may not come as much of a surprise, as it was clear that Respawn was working on a sequel to Jedi Fallen Order back in February, but at least now it has been officially confirmed, especially after the game was revealed to have sold 10 million copies worldwide. That’s a pretty substantial number for an EA property that is wholly single-player.

Hopefully the success of Star Wars Fallen Order will spur some more single-player games from EA, and hopefully more within the Star Wars property. As Star Wars: Battlefront 2 has slowly come to a close, it would be good to see some more Star Wars game content coming out.

What do you think of the confirmation? Are you excited for a Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order 2? What are you hoping to see in the sequel? Let us know!