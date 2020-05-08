Another reveal that came out of the Xbox Series X gameplay livestream by Inside Xbox was for the classic driving game series from Codemasters, as Dirt 5 was announced via a new trailer. Whilst the games have typically grounded themselves in realism, this new entry seems to brighten things up a bit with bold colours and upbeat music. Check out the new trailer below.

“DIRT 5 writes a new chapter in the legacy of DiRT – bolder and braver than ever before. Travel the globe, tame the most incredible off-road machines with your friends, and be part of a vibe that delivers big on epic action, pure expression, and unbridled style.”

Bigger and bolder is certainly the right kind of phrase to use here, as Dirt 5 will take players across major locations and landmarks like New York City, Rio de Janeiro as well as places like Greece and China. Operate several new vehicles like buggies, unlimited trucks, and rock bouncers as well as traditional and modern day rally cars.

As usual with any Dirt game, the Livery Editor is back with more customization options than any previous installment in the series. The narrative-driven career will feature a non-linear progression system so players can choose exactly what kind of path they want to take on and what events to compete in.

Not only that, but Dirt 5 will include 4-player split screen co-op, for the perfect couch gameplay with friends. And teaming up to guide you in the career are the voice talents of, of course, Troy Baker and Nolan North.

Dirt 5 is set to release October 2020 on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X.

What do you think of the new trailer? Are you excited for Dirt 5? What’s been your favorite entry in the series so far? Let us know your thoughts!