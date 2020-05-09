Supermassive Games are pretty much the only company out there who can get away with such cinematic visuals and production style when it comes to their choose-your-own-adventure-style titles, as they are heavily influenced by and directly pay homage to classic horror films and sub-genres. And whilst until Dawn was received very well critically, The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan proved to be a bit more divisive.

In a new Dev Diary with the the CEO of Supermassive Games, Pete Samuels, he explores what makes the latest entry to the Dark Pictures Anthology, The Dark Pictures: Little Hope, different from their initial installment in the series, Man of Medan, and how they addressed certain criticisms.

“There’s more than meets the eye in Little Hope. Dive deeper into the creation process of the game with Pete Samuels, CEO of Supermassive Games, and learn more about the gruesome inspiration behind the second installment in The Dark Pictures Anthology.”

So Little Hope appears to be rooted more in the classic psychological horror films of the past, as well as a couple modern ones, but it looks like this entry will be getting under our skin a lot more than before at least.

The Dark Pictures: Little Hope is set to release this Summer 2020 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

What do you think of the latest Dev Diary? Are you excited about Little Hope? What do you hope is different from Man of Medan? And will you brave it alone? Or band together with your friends? Let us know!