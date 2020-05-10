It certainly seemed like some interesting changes were coming to Apex Legends after that Season 5 launch trailer dropped last week. So if you’ve been itching to get a good look at what’s on offer when Fortune’s Favor launches in a couple days, like the new quests system, reintroduction of Kings Canyon and the brand new legend, Loba, then check out the gameplay trailer below (and yes, this time it has more actual gameplay than that recent Xbox Series X ‘gameplay’ reveal).

“With Season 5 - Fortune’s Favor’s launch, the quest for The Broken Ghost begins, merging the game’s expansive lore, thrilling gameplay and rewards like never before. The Quests PvE mode will have players hunting down treasure packs hidden across the map to uncover the mysteries of Apex Legends.”

Find treasure packs in online competitive modes to unlock a special PvE mode in a hunt to find the missing artifact pieces. There are 9 pieces in total to hunt down, and you can play the PvE mode solo or with teammates.

Plus, Kings Canyon is certainly getting a makeover as “Loba’s entrance to the Apex Arena unearths Kings Canyon’s buried secrets, giving players the chance to experience new-found parts of the map this season.”

What are your thoughts on the new updates in Fortune’s Favor? Are you excited for Season 5 of Apex Legends? What do you think of the new Legend, Loba? And what about the quests? Let us know!