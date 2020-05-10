Ever wanted to experience the horrifying realities of war? Of course you do! That’s why there’s a new immersive VR experience releasing in a couple weeks from legendary podcaster Dan Carlin, of the famed Hardcore History podcast, and his new first World War VR experience, War Remains.

“This is not a game. This is history.” It describes. “War Remains is an immersive VR experience that transports viewers into the nightmarish hellscape of the Western Front of the First World War. Witness history unfold from a soldier's point-of-view in this thought provoking, visceral experience.” So don’t expect anything like Half-Life: Alyx or Call of Duty in VR, this is meant to be an artistic piece and will therefore have no gameplay.

As a player, you’ll be stepping right into the action of the Western Front, which was one of the most brutal and extreme battlefields in history, where you’ll experience first-hand annihilation of innocent soldiers and witness the birth of modern warfare.

There’s no mention of how long the experience will be, or whether or not it will be free, but don’t expect a full 100-hour long RPG like Fallout 4 VR that’s for sure.

War Remains is out on PC May 21st.

What do you think of the experience? Are you excited? Will you be trying it out? Let us know!