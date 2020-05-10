From Software have given us some of the best RPGs of our time, the legendary developers behind such iconic titles already such as Dark Souls and Bloodborne, and who gave birth to the soulslike genre, have always had a knack of incorporating multiplayer in interesting and unique ways. However, one title of theirs that noticeably lacked some multiplayer elements was their most recent title, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.

Luckily for us, though, some guiding angel has created a mod specifically for one purpose: to play with, or against, other players in Sekiro. Fight tough bosses together, or face down against a vengeful spirit. The mod is free and available to download now, albeit in a sort of public Beta version. Check out the mod in action in the release video below:

What’s amazing is that this is all developed by one person, who decided to take on the work as a pet project. There may be a lot of bugs still, and don’t expect a flawless recreation of the online matchmaking in Souls games, but in its current state the mod is certainly working and playable. Could this be a good excuse to jump back into another playthrough with a friend?

Matchmaking is done through P2P, so there’s no central server if you were wondering. There’s support for up to 6 players in co-op play, including 1 host and 5 phantoms, as well as invasions. And matchmaking has been simplified in order to try and increase the current player pool when, so when invading this means your attack power will be scaled up or down depending on the attack power of the local host.

If you want to check out the mod for yourself you can have a look at the Nexus Mods page here.

What do you think of the mod? Will you be jumping back into the world of Sekiro? Will be playing Co-op? Or invading the worlds of other Shinobi? Let us know!