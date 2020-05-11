The HD remaster bug is really catching on now, as many fans of old games are attempting to create their own remakes with improved graphics. Whether that’s just updating textures for a more modern experience, or completely overhauling the game’s design and controls. In comes Resident Evil: Remix, a fan made recreation of the original Resident Evil using RE4’s engine.

It’s not an official remaster, and will likely be met with some legal troubles in the future, but for now the fan game is still in development and will not be released anytime soon, but it’s nice to dream isn’t it? Anyway, check out the gameplay demo below of the first section, what’s really great here about the fan-made nature is that we get to explore an area rarely seen in the series, that initial opening of the S.T.A.R.S. Alpha Team frantically running through the forest towards Spencer Mansion.

It seems like there isn’t an option to play Jill Valentine yet, or to even play any cutscenes with audio as everything carries out in the subtitles. But the game does share a striking amount to Resident Evil 4, rather than trying to be a faithful remake of the original, as this fan remake contains a lot more action than in the first game.

Whilst the first Resident Evil game has been notoriously remastered several different times now, it has yet to get the same over-the-shoulder treatment as the original RE2 and RE3 games did with the Resident Evil 2 Remake and the Resident Evil 3 Remake. So seeing it in this perspective is really interesting, especially if you’re a fan of the RE series.

What do you think of Resident Evil: Remix? Are you excited for when the fan-made remaster comes out? Does the original Resident Evil deserve a proper remake like the recent ones? Let us know!