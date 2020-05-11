It’s a glorious time indeed as we can all rejoice in the fact that an old classic is coming to PC tomorrow, whether you were an avid fan or just played it at a friend’s house, the Halo series has garnered many fans across the years and the franchise has slowly been making its way onto PC now thanks to Halo: The Master Chief Collection. Starting with Halo: Reach and Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, we’ll be able to get our armored hands on Halo 2: Anniversary tomorrow.

With updated graphics and controls, and the ability to switch to the original graphics as well, Halo 2: anniversary is bound to be the ultimate version for modern hardware. But whilst we’re all excited, when the hell does it actually unlock? Unfortunately it’s not midnight tonight, because that would just be too good to be true. So, instead here are the unlock times for Halo 2: Anniversary on PC according to John Junyszek, the Halo Community Manager at 343 Industries.

“Due to current bandwidth concerns across the globe, we will be releasing Halo 2: Anniversary during off-peak hours. Our current schedule has its release timing set for 8pm PT on May 12.” Junyszek said on Twitter. “It's a simultaneous launch, but time zones are trying to make it confusing.”

Different time zones do tend to make things more confusing, so let’s break that down to major time zones across the world. In North America, Halo 2: Anniversary for PC will unlock at 8PM Pacific Time or 11PM Easter Time. For Europe, that means Halo 2 PC unlocks at 4AM on May 13th for the UK, 5AM for most of Europe and midday for China/Japan. For those of you down under in sunny Australia, that’s 1PM in Sydney and 3PM in Auckland for Halo 2: Anniversary’s PC unlock time.

Hopefully that has cleared up for you when the game will actually release, as for some it seems like May 13th is the actual release date instead of tomorrow. But that’s the price we pay for happiness and reliving our nostalgia I guess. Do let us know what you think of the game when it releases! And happy grunt hunting, Spartans!