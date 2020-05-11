More and more juicy rumors are circulating at the moment, probably because everyone’s cooped up inside these days and have nothing to do except scour the internet for possible information on upcoming games, or even spill the beans on some insider info they have gained just to spice up the news feeds. Either way, according to some new rumors it looks like we might be getting a remake of the classic Blizzard game, Diablo 2.

The leaks come from a french news site which claims they have information regarding a title called Diablo 2: Resurrected, seemingly an HD remake of the original game. According to them, it will be released some time in quarter 4 of this year and is apparently being developed by Vicarious Visions, who recently worked on the PC ports for Destiny 2 and Crash Bandicoot N Sane Trilogy, so there’s some credibility there.

But, given the situation that occurred with Warcraft 3: Reforged back in January and the overwhelmingly negative reception, a Diablo 2 remake may not be the most welcome of news. Then again, surely they have learned from past mistakes? We’ll just have to wait and find out unfortunately if these rumors really are true, but they do seem likely at the moment.

What do you think? Would you be excited for a Diablo 2 HD remake? What would you want to see added? And what can they learn from Warcraft 3: Reforged’s poor reception? Let us know!