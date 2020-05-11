A lot of news about remakes today, whether that’s a fan-made remake of Resident Evil 1, or the rumor of a Diablo 2 HD remake. But this time, something’s stirring in the Mafia world, and I don’t mean Ma’s famous spicy meatballs. Yesterday, the official Twitter account for the iconic Mafia games posted for the first time in nearly 2 years, sparking loads of speculation across the internet about possible remasters or another sequel for the famed series.

The tweet itself, which has even been ‘pinned’ to their feed, simply reads “Family.” So not exactly the most obvious reveal, but it’s clear they’re cooking up something to announce soon. It’s more than likely this has something to do with the recent rumors of a Mafia 2/Mafia III definitive edition, or possibly even the announcement of a Mafia 4.

Recently, the Crysis Twitter page did almost exactly the same thing, posting cryptic short messages on their feed. This ultimately led to the announcement of a Crysis Remastered, so surely the same thing is going on here, right?

Whilst a remaster for Mafia 2 would be nice, it’s exactly essential, same with Mafia 3. Now a remake of the original 2002 Mafia game, that would be something else.

What do you think? What could they be teasing here? Is it Mafia 4? Or a Mafia 2/3 remake? What would you prefer? Let us know!