It’s been a while since we’ve heard anything from Bethesda regarding any of their upcoming titles, and it’s been long overdue that we get a proper entry into their biggest franchise yet, the Elder Scrolls series. After that tantalizing reveal back at E3 2018, fans have been desperately clawing for some new juicy details regarding The Elder Scrolls 6, especially since it did not make an appearance the following year at E3 2019.

However, after a fan directly asked Pete Hines, the svp of Global Marketing/Comms at Bethesda, whether we’d hear anything soon about The Elder Scrolls VI, Hines responded with “It’s after Starfield, which you pretty much know nothing about. So if you’re coming at me for details now and not years from now, I’m failing to properly manage your expectations.”

That’s a very odd way of saying ‘you won’t hear anything about TESVI for a few years, but Starfield will come out before’. At least the good news here is that we’re bound to learn something about Starfield, Bethesda’s Space Epic, before we hear anything about TES6, and there’s a possibility we could hear something more this year during the recently announced Summer Game Fest after E3 2020 was cancelled due to COVID-19.

One thing’s for sure though, after the recent backlash of Fallout 76 and the quick surgery they performed with the Wastelanders update, fans are sure enough eager to hear about a more trusted franchise, but has the hope died down after F76’s critical negative reception?

What do you think? When will we get some info about Elder Scrolls 6? Will we hear anything about Starfield this year? And are you excited for a new mainline Bethesda game? Or has your hope for them withered after Fallout 76? Let us know your thoughts!