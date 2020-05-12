It was certainly inevitable that, after the COVID-19 situation caused the cancellation of E3 2020, certain companies would transition to a digital event showcase instead. Many studios have announced what they are doing now in wake of this whole situation, and Ubisoft has just revealed their own E3-style digital events showcase, Ubisoft Forward, coming this Summer.

“Today, Ubisoft announced it will be hosting its first fully digital conference, called Ubisoft Forward, on 12th July. Get ready for an E3-style showcase with exclusive game news, exciting reveals and plenty more.”

There are no details as of yet for which games will be showcased, but you can bet your viking horns that Assassins Creed: Valhalla will be shown more extensively, and most likely we’ll actually get a good look at some real gameplay then, as opposed to that ‘gameplay’ reveal from the Xbox Series X gameplay reveal event.

It is also possible that they could reveal their mystery AAA game that Ubisoft will supposedly release this year and we haven’t heard of yet. Far Cry 6 is likely, or something in that series at least. Plus, we haven’t heard much about Watch Dogs Legion recently, so we’re bound to see something about that. Then we have Rainbow Six: Quarantine and Gods & Monsters left, which we should see more of this July at Ubi Forward.

We knew that Ubisoft was going to hold their own digital event after they posted a message following E3’s cancellation this year. And not only is it safer concerning the ongoing global pandemic right now, it is also more convenient for them as they can take their time to announce something when it’s ready, rather than rushing to get a demo done by the event schedule.

What do you think of the event? Are you excited for Ubisoft Forward? What games will be revealed? And will we finally get a good look at some gameplay for AC: Valhalla? Let us know!