Get ready for one of the most mind-bending competitive multiplayer FPS games ever in the new time travel arena shooter, Quantum League, entering Early Access in 2 weeks. If you haven’t heard of QL then buckle up, because this takes a bit of time to wrap your head around. I would try and explain it but even I'm a bit confused by the idea, so I'll just let the developers explain it better than me:

“Quantum League is a revolutionary Time-Paradox Shooter: a competitive online FPS where players battle within a time loop, tactically teaming up with their past and future selves in mind-blowing 1v1 and 2v2 matches. Nimble Giant’s innovative shooter takes place within an alternate universe where time travel has changed the face of professional sports as we know it.”

Still confused? Don’t worry, that’s normal, it’s quite a head-spinner on classic competitive multiplayer games. But the good news is that you can get your quantum hands on it when Quantum League launches on Early Access May 26th.

If you want to survive though, you’ll have to strategically think about where you were, where you are, and where you will be in order to get the perfect win. So brush up on your quantum mechanics and relativity theory, because we’re taking control of time.

Quantum League is launching on Steam Early Access May 26th for PC.

What do you think of Quantum League? Are you excited? Will you be getting the game when it launches on Early Access? Let us know!