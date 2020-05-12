It’s that time of year where the financial reports of big games companies come out, and sometimes we can get a neat little insight into what they’re planning for the next year. Like how EA is planning to remake an old title in HD, which will most likely be the Mass Effect Trilogy. However this time it’s on another major company, Capcom, who released their 2019 financial report and their plans for the next fiscal year.

According to the report, Capcom is planning to release “multiple major titles” by March 31st 2021 in their aim to achieve a new record of 28 million unit sales. For reference, Capcom achieved 25.5 million unit sales this year thanks to the Resident Evil 3 Remake and Monster Hunter World: Iceborne.

This will apparently be achieved by promoting a “digital strategy via expansion of sales regions and flexible pricing” as well as a pursuit of “ongoing sales for major titles from past years.” Sounds like a lot more DLC and extra content will be headed our way from Capcom. This is further corroborated by their plans to “Release merchandise such as apparel and figures featuring popular IP” in addition to their plans of making a Monster Hunter movie next year and apparently “theme park collaborations.”

So Capcom is really pushing for a lot more sales this financial year, which could also be spurred on by another mainline RE title or remake, if those Resident Evil 8 rumors are believed to be true. Plus, rumors of a Resident Evil 4 Remake could also push those sales numbers considering it was one of the most successful and beloved entries in the franchise. So it’s likely we’ll hear more about these 2 titles soon.

Speaking of the RE3 Remake and MHW: Iceborne, both games achieved a total of 2.5 million and 15.5 million units sold respectively, so far.

What do you think of Capcom's plans? What major titles could they be talking about? Resident Evil 8? An RE4 Remake? More Monster Hunter? Let us know your thoughts!