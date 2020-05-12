Get ready to shred! Today marked the first official reveal by the Summer Game Fest event, and oh boy was it a big one. For most of you this will be one hell of an announcement and a massive nostalgia trip as Tony Hawks Pro Skater 1 and 2 was announced, a complete collection of the first two THPS games with enhanced visuals and updated graphics, and it's coming out in just 4 months. Oh, sorry, hold on, my inner childhood is screaming at me right now.

"Drop back in with the most iconic skateboarding games ever made. Play Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater & Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2 in one epic collection, rebuilt from the ground up in incredible HD. All the pro skaters, levels, and tricks are back and fully-remastered, plus more."

Yeah, but I didn't see any floating S-K-A-T-E collectibles, so we'll just have to wait and see about that I suppose. But the new remake will include everything the original games featured such as all the same pro skaters to choose from, same soundtrack, same combos and game modes, plus full online multiplayer features. In addition, the create-a-park and create-a-skater features have been fully upgraded.

If you pre-order the game you can get access to the Warehouse demo "at a later date." Oh and did I mention that the collector's edition comes with a limited edition birdhouse skateboard deck? That will be one for the real skateboarding enthusiasts I'm sure.

Last week it was announced that The Game Awards’ very own Geoff Keighley will be hosting a new kind of digital event showcase for video game developers and publishers. The Summer Game Fest was created to release the latest news, game reveals and gameplay demos, due to the fact that E3 2020 was cancelled this year following the current COVID-19 pandemic. So what better way to kick off this entire 4 month-long event with a brand new game reveal? Okay, fine, it's a remake, you got me there.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 will be available September 4th on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

What do you think of the reveal? Are you excited for trip back to Nostalgia lane? Which Pro Skater game was your favorite? And who was your favorite Pro Skater? Let us know!