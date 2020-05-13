The wait is over, PC players can rejoice in the fact that Master Chief’s second official outing in the Halo universe, the long awaited Halo 2: Anniversary is finally here on PC systems thanks to the Halo: The Master Chief Collection. With full optimization for PC like native 4K resolutions, ultrawide monitor support, high frame rates, FOV sliders and more, this surely is the ultimate way to experience the legendary Spartan’s journey.

Interestingly, the official Halo Youtube channel has a livestream premiere scheduled for later, at 6AM PT time, or 2PM BST time. What this livestream could be remains a mystery right now, and it could easily just be a new trailer for Halo 2: Anniversary on PC as they have yet to release a proper launch trailer for it since that teaser trailer last week. Someone didn’t tell the Youtube guys that the game’s already out I suppose.

Halo 2: Anniversary is available now on Xbox Game Pass for PC, the Windows Store and Steam. You can check out if your PC can run the Halo 2: Anniversary PC System Requirements here.

