The zed’s aren’t dead… yet. It’s time to spill some more nazi blood, the zombie kind that is, with the new DLC chapter for Zombie Army 4: Dead War. Blood Count is available today for all owners of the Season Pass or those who purchase it separately. It’s the second chapter in the ghoulish Hell Cult campaign, after Terror Lab, and includes a whole swathe of additional content for the ultimate zombie slayers, now go out there and pop some zombified eyeballs and… other balls.

“Take on Transylvanian undead and SS cultists as you break into an abandoned castle. Unravel mysteries of the occult and drill deep into the crypt’s darkest secrets! Check out the new Blood Count trailer, offering a teasing glimpse of what’s to come in the concluding chapter – what manner of evil lurks beneath the surface…?”

Included with the new chapter is the new Renegade Officer character, some ghastly Bloodsoaked Weapon Skins, a fashionable Gas Mask Headgear Bundle, and the devastating Mortar Shotgun Bundle. It’s like christmas at Grandma’s, you know, if she was a zombie.

Blood Count is available now for Zombie Army 4: Dead War on PC via the Epic Games Store and Stadia, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. You can check if your PC will run the Zombie Army 4: Dead War PC System Requirements here.

What do you think of the new chapter? Are you excited to get some more zombie action? How have you liked the Hell Cult campaign so far? Let us know!