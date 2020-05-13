Looks like that cryptic tweet from the official Mafia games’ Twitter page wasn’t just a coincidence after all, as 2K plans to unveil the full reveal next week. The teaser trailer below shows off some remastered footage from “three distinct eras,” so it looks like we won’t just be getting 1 or 2 games remastered, but the entire trilogy in one complete package.

“Live the life of a gangster across three distinct eras of organized crime in America. Discover the Mafia Trilogy Tuesday, 19th May at 5pm BST” the description says. So 2K will reveal exactly what this trilogy will be, but our money is on a remastered version of the first 2 games, plus the latest Mafia 3 and all it’s DLC included in one complete package. A perfect package for the Mafia fan.

The most intriguing part is Mafia 3’s involvement, as it was released not that long ago in 2016, so it begs the question on whether or not it actually needs a remaster. Then again, we haven’t seen a ‘definitive edition’ of it, so it could be just an excuse to bundle all the DLC together with the main game.

And whilst Mafia 2 is available on digital platforms and still certainly playable with modern hardware, it will be the first Mafia game that will almost certainly be welcomed as a remaster for fans old and new. It's also possible that this has something to do with those mysterious trademarks that were leaked a while ago.

2K plans to reveal more about Mafia: Trilogy next Tuesday, May 19th.

What do you think of the reveal? Are you excited for a remaster of all 3 games? Which one is your favorite? Let us know!