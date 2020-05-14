What is quite possibly one of the strangest yet most intriguing games to be announced for the next generation. Whilst it was initially dubbed as a Dark Souls FPS or a Dark Souls cross with Titanfall, after watching some more footage, Bright Memory: Infinite is really more like a fantastical first-person shooter with some added swordplay. Anyway, it's caught our eyes mostly because of the graphics and the fact that it's developed by just 1 guy, but the Bright Memory system requirements have just been revealed and oh boy are they interesting.

What's great about them is that the developer has included specs required in order to use certain RTX-enabled technology like ray tracing. Unfortunately no performance results were released for expected resolution and frame rate under each requirement, our guess is that it's for 1080p at 60fps on Low and Ultra settings for minimum and recommended requirements respectively. However, these could easily be for 30fps requirements as we've seen a lot of next-gen games running at that frame rate already, so keep that in mind. But without further delay, let's have a look at the Bright Memory Infinite PC system requirements...

Bright Memory: Infinite Minimum System Requirements

Bright Memory: Infinite Recommended System Requirements

Bright Memory: Infinite Ray Tracing System Requirements

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit, Windows 8.1 64 Bit, Windows 8 64 Bit, Windows 7 64 Bit Service Pack 1

Windows 10 64 Bit, Windows 8.1 64 Bit, Windows 8 64 Bit, Windows 7 64 Bit Service Pack 1 CPU: Intel Core i7-9700K 8-Core 3.6GHz

Intel Core i7-9700K 8-Core 3.6GHz RAM: 8GB

8GB GPU RAM: 8GB

8GB GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 HDD: 10GB

10GB DX: 12

Wow, now those are some pretty beefy specs, maybe not quite as crazy as those Microsoft Flight Simulator system requirements, but looking at these specs you'll need a hefty rig in order to play Bright Memory at it's absolute best.

The minimum system requirements for Bright Memory Infinite include a GTX 1050 Ti or Radeon R9 285 coupled with an Intel Xeon E3-1230 v2 and 4GB of ram. A 1050 Ti is a pretty high bar for a minimum graphics card, especially considering you only need 4GB of ram and an 8 year old processor, but clearly Bright Memory is going to be more GPU heavy than CPU heavy.

For the recommended system requirements with RTX Off you will need a GTX 1080 or Radeon VII GPU with an Intel i7-4790K and 8GB of ram. If you want to experience the game with all the juicy ray tracing you want, you'll need an RTX 2080 instead with an Intel Intel i7-9700K. These are some pretty heavy specs if you want to whack everything on Ultra settings, especially with RTX enabled.

Either way, what's interesting here is how much of an impact RTX has on the CPU requirement for the recommended specs, which shows that ray tracing will introduce much more extra load on the CPU compared to RTX turned Off.

It's worth noting here that it's clear there was some sort of translation issue, as the 1-man development team for Bright Memory Infinite put the AMD Radeon VII under RTX On for the recommended system requirements. As far as I know, whilst both graphics cards are relatively similar in performance, the Radeon VII does not include support for ray tracing enabled features, and the presence of AMD specs are noticeably lacking here. So it is possible that some of these requirements will require some re-wording and/or re-evaluation.

As ever, remember you can always check out how well your PC can run the Bright Memory: Infinite System Requirements here, where you can check benchmarks and performance from other users. Compare your graphics card to the Bright Memory: Infinite GPU benchmark chart and we also have a Bright Memory: Infinite Frames Per Second system performance chart for you to check.