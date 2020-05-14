It’s been a while since we last covered some of the free games on offer on the Epic Games Store, recently they haven’t offered anything quite as substantial as Kingdom Come: Deliverance, or Assassins Creed: Syndicate, or even Just Cause 4! They have, however, been offering up quite a few indie games recently, and whilst they normally tease out what games will be on offer for the following week, this time they decided to keep it a secret. Branded as a cryptic “mystery game,” it seems like Epic have accidentally spilled the beans and this mystery will reportedly be none other than Grand Theft Auto V.

Yes, if the reports are true then that means you can pick up the entire game of GTA V for free, to keep forever. And the funny part is, Epic seems to have accidentally announced it with a Tweet that has since been deleted.

(Please excuse the terrible quality, it's a screenshot of a video of a tweet of a video, we did the best we could).

It is worth noting here that the “mystery game” will be officially revealed in under 5 hours from now, and this could have easily been an innocent accident by the Social Media Team and the mystery game is not, in fact, Grand Theft Auto 5, so take this all with a grain of salt. Then again, it could just be a marvelous publicity stunt to get most people interested, and the video was at a decent quality to be an official production, but it’s either way really at this point.

So yeah, if you somehow don’t own a copy of GTA 5 then now is the perfect opportunity to dive into the world of crime in an open-world sandbox. Or experience the wonders of GTA Online with whacky vehicles and lots of explosions.

We’ll post an update as soon as we find out what the mystery game actually is and let you know.

What do you think the mystery game is? Was that a mistake from Epic? Or is it really GTA 5? And are you excited if it is? Let us know!