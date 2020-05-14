AMD has revealed their brand new workstation, the Radeon Pro VII. This new AMD graphics card is intended for broadcast professionals, CAD, CAE, and high performance computing, that rivals the Nvidia Quadro RTX 5000. Its surely no coincidence that this AMD announcement was made one day ahead of today's Nvidia's GTC keynote. Because its always a good strategy to steal back a little attention ahead of your competitors time on centre stage. We will give an overview of today's Nvidia event shortly, but first...

Lets have a look at some of the numbers behind the AMD Radeon Pro VII features 16GB HBM2 memory and a bandwidth of 1TB/s, with 60 compute units and a Peak Single Precision performance score of 13.1 teraflops. It also has PCIe 4.0 support, which is a big step up from the previous card, the Radeon VII, and all the Turing-based Quadro cards, which only had PCIe 3.0 support. The Radeon Pro VII has a board power of 250W and requires a single 8-pin power connector as well as a single 6-pin connector.

The Radeon Pro VII additionally features a new multi-GPU bridge called Infinity Fabric Link [ooh fancy - Felix] that allows you to hook up multiple cards and take advantage of a high bandwidth, low latency connection as well as greater memory sharing. Lastly, the card no longer has an HDMI connection, but instead includes 6 Mini-DisplayPorts to connect up to 6 full HD monitors, which is essentially a massive 8K screen.

The new AMD Radeon Pro VII can support an 8k, 6 monitor setup.

Radeon Pro VII Radeon VII RX 5700 XT Compute Units 60 60 40 ROPs 64 64 64 Stream Processors 3840 3840 2560 TMUs 240 240 160 TFLOPS (FP32) 13.1 13.4 9.6 GPU Clock 1705MHz 1750MHz 1605MHz Memory 16GB HBM2 16GB HBM2 8GB GDDR6 Bandwidth 1TB/s 1TB/s 448GB/s Board Power 250W 295W 225W Recommended PSU 600W 600W 550W PCIe 4.0 3.0 4.0 Price $1,899 $679 $399

The Radeon Pro VII reaches up to 26% faster performance when it came to 8K image processing in DaVinci Resolve, when compared to Nvidia's original RTX card the Quadro RTX 5000 ($2290 release price mid 2018), which is also a workstation GPU. The Radeon Pro VII's release price is $1,899 (roughly £1,560) and is planned to be available sometime in June this year.

Now, obviously this new Radeon Pro VII looks to be "a bit overkill" when it comes to gaming, as it’s designed for UHD video editing/processing, primarily aimed at broadcasters as it’s meant for high-quality video production basically. But come on, we’ve all thought about it haven’t we? What if we hooked this card up to our normal PC rigs and booted up Cyberpunk 2077 with the power of the Radeon Pro VII? 4K AAA gaming would be pretty comfortable with this right? But perhaps 8K is something you would like to experience on a behemoth 6 monitor setup…

So what do you think of the Radeon Pro VII? Would you be interested in using it for gaming? Or would it just be overkill? Will 8K gaming ever become a thing? Let us know!