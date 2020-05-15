Death, deceit, and debauchery in Medieval times. The wait is finally over, we finally have a release date for the next installment in the beloved strategy series. Crusader Kings 3 is officially launching this September on digital storefronts. The third entry features rich historical content and character choices, where players will require cunning to write their own stories of victory.

“Crusader Kings III is a medieval grand strategy role-playing game from Paradox Development Studio. Guide a royal dynasty through the centuries. Claim new lands through diplomacy and marriage, or use your armies to conquer your neighbors or unite a divided realm. When swords and seduction fail, however, spies and poison may still be effective.”

Crusader Kings 3 features character focused gameplay, where every character you interact with has their own distinct personality, and events in-game are determined by the choices you make. Play as any faction or house from a multitude of countries including Iceland, India, Finland and Central Africa across 5 centuries of history. Experience the grueling medieval life like never before.

Wage war on your enemies with your own army of soldiers. Extend your dynasty with royal marriages. Spy on your allies or adversaries to learn their secrets and blackmail them for support or use them to your advantage. Experience holy wars, revolts, heretics, castles, knights and battles over bloodlines. Customize rule sets to your liking in a brand new map to play on.

You can check out some of the early medieval screenshots here.

Crusader Kings 3 is available September 1st for PC on major retail stores including Steam, the Microsoft Store, and the Paradox Store as well as Xbox Game Pass for PC on day one.

What do you think of Crusader Kings III? Are you excited for it? Did you play the previous one? Let us know!