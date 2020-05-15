It's here, it's finally here. The wait is over for the next entry in the Crusader Kings series. The medieval strategy games are highly beloved by many, with Crusader Kings 2 being consistently regarded as one of the best strategy games of all time. But how exactly will the new installment run? And what specifications are needed? Luckily for us, here are the official PC system requirements for Crusader Kings 3.

Crusader Kings II could notoriously run on anything that had an electrical current, but hoes does Crusader Kings III stack up against the previous one? Let's take a look...

Crusader Kings 3 Minimum System Requirements

Crusader Kings 3 Recommended System Requirements

So as we can see, quite unsurprisingly it looks as if Crusader Kings 3 is going to run on pretty much any modern system. Paradox has even given us a sizable amount of options to choose from when it comes to both the processors and graphics cards needed.

In order to run the minimum PC system requirements for Crusader Kings III you will need an Intel Core i5-750, or Intel Core i3-2120, or AMD Phenom II X6 1055T coupled with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 460, or AMD Radeon R7 260X, or AMD Radeon HD 6970, or Intel Iris Pro 580 with 4GB of ram. These are pretty low specs required in order to get the game running, so pretty much any system within the last 10 years will at least be able to run CK3.

A few less options to choose from here, but to run the PC recommended system specs for Crusader Kings 3 you'll need an Intel Core i5- 4670K, or AMD Ryzen 5 2400G along with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 and 8GB of ram. Again these are pretty low system requirements in order to play CK3 at it's absolute best. While the Crusader Kings 3 recommended graphics card is the fairly new Nvidia GTX 1650, which released just last year, it is still not as powerful as the more commonly used GTX 1060. The GTX 1060 released in 2016 and is today's most common graphics card among PC gamers, according to Steam. Which means a good number of today's PC gamers will be able to meet the recommended Crusader Kings 3 graphics requirements.

So it looks like pretty much anyone who bought a PC within the last 10 years will be able to at least run Crusader Kings 3 at it's lowest specs, and most PCs within the last 4 years can run the game at maximum settings. So it's safe to say that CK3 seems to be pretty well optimized for PC systems.

As ever, remember you can always check out how well your PC can run the Crusader Kings 3 System Requirements here, where you can check benchmarks and performance from other users. Compare your graphics card to the Crusader Kings 3 GPU benchmark chart and we also have a Crusader Kings 3 Frames Per Second system performance chart for you to check.