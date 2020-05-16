Respawn Entertainment has had a rather interesting history, as the development studio was first founded back in 2010 by Jason West and Vince Zampella, who were originally co-founders of the now infamous Infinity Studio studio who started the Call of Duty franchise back in 2003, they have now gone on to make some of the biggest games of late with critical acclaim across the board. But one of their most beloved titles, Titanfall, that kickstarted a breakout franchise including the excellent Titanfall 2, doesn’t seem to have a future for the time being.

Speaking to the press in regards to the Titanfall series, Zampella explained that "there’s nothing currently in development. But it’s always there." So it looks like there are no new Titanfall games to be expected in the near future unfortunately, even though the studio teased a third entry into the franchise early last year.

So for those of you who had hopes about a Titanfall 3 might be disappointed, and it’s sad to hear the confirmation from the mouth of one of the founders themselves, even after we heard last year that all Titanfall-related projects were delayed indefinitely. It’s possible this has something to do with the poor success of Titanfall 2’s launch, and the recent acclaim for Apex Legends and Star Wars: Jedi - Fallen Order calling for the team to focus solely on those IPs for now.

Though the future isn’t looking too grim for Titanfall fans, as Zampella elaborated when talking about the studio’s other successful title, Apex Legends, and how Titanfall lore keeps getting dropped into it, “at some point, I would personally like to see some kind of resurrection there. We’ll see if I can make that happen."

So, yes, there are no Titanfall games currently in development and probably won’t be for a while, but we could certainly see a Titanfall 3 in the far future or even another game set within the Titanfall universe (similar to how Gears Tactics has been spawned out of the Gears of War universe).

Respawn Entertainment was purchased by Electronic Arts back in 2017 who then commissioned the studio to make Star Wars: Jedi. Following on from that game’s success, it looks like a new franchise was born and we’ll likely see another game in the series soon.

What do you think? Were you excited for a Titanfall 3? What did you think of the previous games? And what could another game set in the Titanfall universe look like? What would you want it to be? Let us know!