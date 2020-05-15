The latest update for DOOM Eternal has seen the implementation of Denuvo’s anti-cheat, and the response hasn’t exactly been good. Not to be confused with Denuvo anti-tamper, the new anti-cheat software installs to your computer at the kernel level, granting it the highest level of administrative access to your PC system. Whilst this may not be new when it comes to anti-cheat software, performance drops have been reported and Linux support has apparently been broken with the latest update.

Denuvo announced their new anti-cheat software at the end of 2018, promising no false positives when it comes to flagging and banning cheaters. But the implementation in the latest DOOM Eternal update has seen fans uproar at the issue, with reports of FPS performance drops of up to 30%. DOOM Eternal was also rated Platinum on ProtonDB (we talked more about ProtonDB here), which essentially means that it can run flawlessly with no need for any adjustments or changes, however the latest update has seemingly broken the Linux support with many confirming the game simply won’t launch anymore.

We haven’t been able to test the performance drops ourselves, so take these reports with a grain of salt, but if you do experience them yourself then please let us know!

There have also been reports of players receiving consistent BSODs (Blue Screen of Death) after installing the patch, and many fans are calling for widespread refunds or even disabling all future updates on DOOM Eternal in hopes that the anti-cheat software won’t download, at least for those who were lucky enough to not have downloaded it already.

It is worth noting that the anti-cheat software only runs when playing DOOM Eternal itself, unlike Valorant’s anti-cheat, called Vanguard, which runs on startup and has been reported to cause performance issues with other games, even those which don’t use the same (or even any) anti-cheat software. Plus the software also runs even when playing single player (in DOOM Eternal), not just multiplayer (though it does only monitor you in multiplayer matches). And it’s worth mentioning that no security flaws have been found as of yet.

The new Denuvo anti-cheat has likely been implemented into DOOM Eternal for an upcoming update which will allow online players to invade the worlds of those playing the campaign (a feature that was originally in the game, but scrapped closer to release), and to help combat against cheaters in the multiplayer Battlemode.

What do you think of the new update? Have you experienced any performance issues due to the latest patch? What does this mean for the future of anti-cheat in our favorite games? Let us know!