Ah, boss fights, the pinnacle of old action/adventure games. For some reason whenever I think of the best boss fights in history it always comes from a old game that I played in my childhood, does anyone else feel that way? Anyway I’m getting off track here, a new trailer for SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated has just been released, showcasing some of the very best boss fights in the game. If you can’t wait for June to come round the corner, don’t worry, you’re not alone!

“There's evil afoot! Not only is Bikini Bottom being attacked by an army of evil robots, SpongeBob and his friends also have to face old enemies and gigantic, evil robo-versions of themselves! EVIL!!” Check out the new trailer below for a peak at the remastered boss fights:

Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated is releasing on June 23rd for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

What do you think of the new trailer? Are you excited for the remake? Did you play the original? Let us know!