Valve’s Source Engine has seen a lot of uses in the past, creating some unforgettable mods as well as some unforgettable games. With the release of Source 2 , many fans have been asking when Valve would release the development tools, and just over the weekend they announced the very thing; The Source 2 development tools are now available for anyone who owns Half-Life: Alyx or DOTA 2.

Valve stated however that “this is the first Beta release of the Alyx Workshop tools suite,” and that they “intend to add to and improve them in the coming weeks.” Currently, the tools included are new or updated versions of Hammer (the official Source 2 level editor), Material Editor, ModelDoc, AnimGraph, Particle Editor, Subrect Editor, and Source Filmmaker.

Also included with the release is the official Steam Workshop support for HL: Alyx, so now you can create your own mods and publish them to the Half Life Alyx Steam Workshop! Want to create an endless corridor of deadly headcrabs? How about a zombie obstacle course? Maybe a haunted house? Well, now you can, and in VR!

Many mods that were created before the official tools were released have now been ported over to the new tools, such as that horde mode mod, plus someone has even added lightsabers to the game already!

This will almost certainly make it easier for modders to port the game over into a more stable non-VR version, as the previous one suffered from some tricky controls and a nauseating camera. So fans who are eager to get their hands on a proper non-VR version may not have to wait so long.

Finally, the latest update to include the development tools has also seen native Linux support using the Vulkan API, and Windows players now get a choice in-game of which graphics API they would like to use.

Valve stated that players may now experience better performance by using Vulkan, depending on their system, but especially if their rig is closer to the minimum system requirements.

What do you think of the new tools? Are you going to have a play around with them? What will this mean for the modding/development community? What kind of mods for Alyx would you like to see? Let us know!