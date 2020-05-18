Meet Mojang Studios, the new name and logo that Mojang has unveiled for their company as they work to expand on their intellectual properties and global studio coverage, on the celebration of Minecraft’s 11th anniversary. Yes, that’s right, Minecraft is nearly a teenager, oh how time flies! They must be some proud parents to one of the single most successful video games ever created.

The new announcement comes from a blog post detailing their new name and look, as well as their vision for the future of Mojang and a quirky little video to describe their rebranding choice. Turns out Mojang struck up the idea to add to their name after they realized they have several studios around the world, all owned by Mojang, hence ‘Mojang Studios’. It’s rather quite brilliant when you think about it really.

“Following Minecraft Earth and Minecraft Dungeons, we’re planning a feature film, preparing an epic live show, and playing with ideas for brand new games.” Brand new games? Could we possibly see a Minecraft 2? Probably not, but let’s just hope it’s not Scrolls. That live show is probably just Minecon and we’ve known about a feature film for some time now, but it’s nice to at least have confirmation that the movie’s not abandoned.

For now though, the only other IP of their’s to release soon is Minecraft: Dungeons, a roguelike isometric dungeon crawler set in the blocky Minecraft universe. Check out one of their dev diaries describing the actual environments seen within the game, before it releases in just over a week. Plus, It will be interesting to say the least if Minecraft Dungeons gets ported over to Unreal Engine 5 next year after the engine was revealed recently.

So expect more things to come from Mojang, sorry- Mojang Studios, in the coming years as we hear about more games, more live shows, and more movies (maybe, let’s at least see how the first one does).