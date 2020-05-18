Get a good look at the characters, stages and stage fatalities coming to the brand new DLC for Mortal Kombat 11. Aftermath features a new story and mechanics including the surprising guest character to the roster, Robocop. Plus the Dead Pool, Soul Chamber, Kronika’s Keep and RetroKade along with select stage fatalities and Friendships all coming in a free content update for all players.

“Fujin, Sheeva and RoboCop, who are all joining the character roster as part of the upcoming, action-packed expansion. The trailer provides the first in-depth look at all three playable fighters with brand-new gameplay footage showcasing their different abilities, move sets and visual styles.” Check out the gameplay trailer for Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath below:

Now that’s a proper gameplay trailer, Ubisoft take notes for when you reveal the next “gameplay” trailer for Assassins Creed: Valhalla, okay? Also, Arnie versus RoboCop? Let’s get a spinoff started asap please.

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath is set for release on May 26th for PC and consoles along with the free update.

What do you think of the new gameplay trailer? Are you excited for MK11: Aftermath? What are you most excited for? Let us know!