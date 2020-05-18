It was recently revealed that the giant mega conglomerate that is Tencent, recently purchased and claimed the ownership of SystemShock3.com and SystemShock4.com, suggesting that work on System Shock 3 might not be dead after all. Earlier this year it seemed as if all hope was lost after it was revealed that most of the staff at Otherside, the development studio behind the third game in the series, were no longer employed.

However, the acquisition by Tencent has stirred some feathers online within the gaming community as many are worried for the game’s development by the infamous chinese tech company that most famously owns a large part of Epic Games. As the recent debate over Valorant’s invasive anti-cheat was bolstered by Tencent’s involvement, as well as many microtransactions included in their games.

Although no official statement has been made regarding the recent purchase or of System Shock 3’s revival, Otherside Entertainment originally had the domains registered in their own name, but have been seeking proper funding for SS3 since early 2019 after their original partner, Starbreeze, separated from the company. So the fact that Tencent has now registered the domains under their own name sparks some sort of hope that System Shock 3 is back in development, at least in some sort of capacity.

This has nothing to do the System Shock Remake currently in development by the way, as that's being made by a separate studio, Nightdive.

Immersive sims aren’t exactly the most popular genre in the market, and they take up a hell of a lot of time, money and effort to produce. One look at Deus Ex’s downfall after the release of Deus Ex: Mankind Divided will tell you all you need to know about the state of these types of games, so it’s no wonder that System Shock 3 has had some rough development.

What do you think of the news? What does this mean for the state of the game? Is System Shock 3 back in development? When will we see the game released? Are you excited? Let us know!