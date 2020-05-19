Kicking off the official Summer Game Fest this year was a special reveal for the upcoming remastered version of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater, and whilst it’s got our nostalgia memories tingling, many were worried about microtransactions being included due to Activision’s involvement. But now, speaking to the press, Studio Head of Vicarious Visions, Jen Oneal, spilled the beans that there won’t be any microtransactions at launch for Tony Hawks Pro Skater 1 and 2.

“Everything that you see at launch is going to be unlocked with gameplay. We’re not planning on having monetization at launch.” So hooray for all the fans who were worried, every skate park, character and cosmetic feature will be unlocked through gameplay, not with real money.

However, that “not planning on having monetization at launch” part is crucial, as microtransactions may be added later down the line after the game has been released. However, it looks like this will only happen if there is a demand for it, and at least everything in the base game will be unlockable through gameplay. So if microtransactions were introduced, it would probably only be for cosmetic items, that’s just my guess, what do you think?

One last thing that may be added post launch for THPS 1 and 2 is cross-platform compatibility, as Activision is currently leaning into the whole cross-play functionality with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty Warzone. However, recently that support has backfired as console players have been experiencing mass amounts of cheaters and hacks, so we’ll see how this would affect Tony Hawks Pro Skater Remastered. Though, on the topic of cross-platform support, Oneal said that “when the time comes we will say more.”

What do you think of this news? What kind of microtransactions could we possibly see? Would you want any? Even if it’s just cosmetics? And what do you think of cross-platform play? Let us know!