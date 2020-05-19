The Assassins Creed franchise has had some interesting criticism as of late. Some like the new reboots, some don’t, but it’s clear that this has left fans divided between the old games and the news ones. Then, with the backlash over Odyssey’s ‘bloated’ gameplay, it seemed as if Assassins Creed: Valhalla would be taking a different approach, focusing on a much smaller scale world and even reincorporating features from the old series like the return of the instakill hidden blade and social stealth. However, the producer of AC Valhalla, Julien Laferrière, has cleared up in a recent interview that the game will actually in fact be larger than Assassins Creed: Odyssey.

This conflicts with that tweet by Malek Teffaha saying the game will not be “the longest or biggest game in the series,” that tweet has now since been deleted, so it is possible that it simply wasn’t true and was posted by mistake.

Speaking to a French journalist in an interview, Laferrière was asked about AC: Valhalla’s map size, to which he responded with: “I would actually say in terms of range it is probably a bit larger than Assassins Creed Odyssey. I do not have the exact figures at this stage, but we have not only created the whole country, which is in this case England, but also a good part of Norway too.”

That’s a pretty big map then if they have indeed recreated the whole of England (though scaled down a bit I’m guessing, because if not then that would be impressive in its own right), but what’s more interesting is what Laferrière said afterwards: “there are other secret worlds, which I can not speak about today, which contributed to the size of the game. It's not a small game, it is a game which is clearly ambitious, which will offer many many hours of gameplay for the players.”

Secret worlds, eh? Sounds a lot like those Trials of the Gods quests from Assassins Creed: Origins, which is not surprising considering it’s the same development team working on Valhalla. That initial cinematic trailer for AC Valhalla also showed a cloaked figure presumed to be Odin, so there is some sort of supernatural element there already. What could these secret worlds be? We can only speculate for now.

However, it’s also possible that this just means the map size will be larger, but still not necessarily as bloated. The main criticism with Odyssey was the overwhelming requirement for grinding your level in order to play the main missions, as well as too many question marks to complete that were very similar to each other. So Valhalla could be bigger, but with less repetitive gameplay.

Unfortunately we won’t know for sure until we get a proper look at some gameplay, which should be soon as Ubisoft is planning a digital conference in July. So hopefully we’ll get to see some proper gameplay there, rather than that abysmal “gameplay” trailer we saw before.

It is worth noting here that its also possible that some of this information has gotten lost in translation. As stated before this interview was conducted by a French journalist, and therefore was in the French language, but we have Reddit user vesat to thanks for the translation though!

What do you think of this update? Are you excited for a bigger map? What could this mean about the bloated gameplay? And what will those secret worlds actually be? Let us know!