Yes, you read that correctly. Sheep missiles, missiles of sheep. It’s the apocalypse and you’ve just gotta make do with what you’ve got. That’s just one of the many features shown off in a new dev diary video for the upcoming Wasteland 3, as well as a better look at the character customization, gun and melee combat, and certain moral choices players can make in the game.

If it wasn’t already obvious, the Wasteland is an absurd place to live in, and the developers of Wasteland 3 knew this so no time was wasted in making sure the landscape was as accurate to what we’d expect. You can pretty much do anything Wasteland 3, but not all choices are made without consequences. So check out the video below for a good look at what’s in store for us when the game releases soon:

Wasteland 3 is looking pretty rad, I’m sure as hell going to make a melee kamikaze now, who rushes into battle only to die and then be revived later, sounds like a lot of fun for my sadistic tastes. Wiping out civilizations? Where do I sign up?

For real though, looks like Wasteland 3 is going to have a pretty deep RPG system with its character customization and combat. Hardcore RPG and isometric fans should keep an eye out for this one. After the game was officially delayed, it just makes the wait so much sweeter.

Wasteland 3 is available August 28th on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, as well as releasing day 1 on Xbox Game Pass for PC.

What do you think of the dev diary? Are you excited for Wasteland 3? What looks most interesting to you? What kind of characters will you create? Let us know!