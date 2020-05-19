Finish him! Quite possibly one of most notorious features of any Mortal Kombat game were the gruesome fatalities, often regarded as quite controversial due to their extreme violence. However, the iconic feature has included many variations of fatalities in subsequent titles, but back when the controversy first started with the original Mortal Kombat, the developers introduced a new feature in Mortal Kombat 2, friendship fatalities. But they haven’t been around for a long time.

Now, with the release of the aftermath DLC for Mortal Kombat 11, friendships are making a return for all players in a free content update that also includes new stages and stage fatalities too. Here’s a video with a quick look at some the new friendship fatalities coming to the update:

Ah, such wholesome content. Get ready for some very weird and wacky finishing moves coming to MK11 next week. Jax sax for the win!

We got a good look at the other content coming in Aftermath yesterday showcasing the new characters, stages, and stage fatalties. Plus, Robocop is joining the roster!

MK11: Aftermath is available May 26th for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One as well as the free content update for all players.

What do you think of the new friendships? Which one looks like your favorite? Let us know!