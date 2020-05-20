Vito Scaletta is back! After a long wait since that tantalizing teaser, we're finally able to get our hands on the Mafia 2: Definitive Edition, an ultra HD remaster of the original game with enhanced graphics, ultra-wide monitor support, and 4K resolution compatibility. The best part about the new definitive edition though, is that it's free for all existing owners of the base game! Mammia Mia, now that's an offer you can't refuse.

It certainly sounds like the ultimate version of the original classic, but what does that mean for the system requirements? What's changed and what's required now? Let's take a look at the official Mafia 2: Definitive Edition PC system requirements...

Interestingly, the below requirements are exactly the same as the Mafia 3: Definitive Edition, suggesting that the graphics quality are both the same. But even the system storage space is the same! So these requirements might be updated in the future to something more accurate, but let us know if you run into any problems or discover something worth mentioning!

Mafia 2: Definitive Edition Minimum System Requirements

Mafia 2: Definitive Edition Recommended System Requirements

So looking at the specs above, in order to run the Mafia 2 Definitive Edition PC minimum system requirements you will need an Intel i5-2500K or AMD FX-8120 processor, with a GTX 660 or Radeon HD7870 graphics card and 6GB of ram. These aren't the most demanding specs out there at the moment, so these minimum requirements should mean that most PCs within the last 4 or 5 years should be able to run the Mafia 2: Definitive Edition at it's minimum requirements.

If you want to run the Mafia II: Definitive Edition PC recommended system requirements then you'll need an Intel i7-3770 or AMD FX-8350 CPU and a GTX 780 or Radeon R9 290X GPU, coupled with 8GB of ram. Again, these aren't the most demanding requirements for a game at the moment, so any semi-decent PC within the last 4 years should be able to run Mafia 2 2020 at the best settings.

The PC system requirements for Mafia II Definitive Edition shown here aren't all that demanding for modern PC systems, however they've taken a significant leap from the previous game. Most notably the storage space has jumped from 8GB to 50GB, requiring many to download a massive 42GB update to their original game. The graphics also jumped up from requiring a GeForce 9800 GTX to a GeForce GTX 780, and from a 2.4GHz Quad Core processor to a 3.4GHz Quad Core processor. Finally, ram requirements quadrupled from 1.5GB minimum and 2GB recommended to 6GB minimum and 8GB recommended.

We're going to go out on a limb here and say that these requirements are a little bit overshot, and that the minimum and recommended specs will actually overperform slightly. But let us know in your experience if this isn't actually the case!

As ever, remember you can always check out how well your PC can run the Mafia 2: Definitive Edition System Requirements here, where you can check benchmarks and performance from other users. Compare your graphics card to the Mafia 2: Definitive Edition GPU benchmark chart and we also have a Mafia 2: Definitive Edition Frames Per Second system performance chart for you to check.