Ladies and gentlemen, please fasten your seatbelts as we initiate takeoff. We’ve joked about it a lot here, but Microsoft Flight Simulator has surprised us by becoming one of the most anticipated games to come out this year. Not only does it’s really beefy specs tease us for something quite beautiful in terms of graphics, but those screenshots that were released recently pretty much sold it for us in being one of the most stunning video games of this year.

Currently though, there is no official release date for MS Flight Simulator, but the developers have revealed their development roadmap in one of their latest dev updates, including a subtle peak at when the official Closed Beta will release, and it looks like we won’t have to wait that long…

Yep, the official Closed Beta for MS Flight Sim will begin in mid July. No details yet for how to get access to the Closed Beta, but I reckon they’ll prioritise those who have signed up to the insider program first.

Currently, the game is in early Alpha access, with very limited spaces available for testers. A Closed Beta marks a large step in the development so hopefully we’ll get a proper release date soon. Nevertheless, I can’t wait to find my house.

In addition to the development update, we also got some new screenshots to gawk at including some more of those gorgeous looking clouds:

Even though it's still only Alpha, these screenshots keep blowing me away. I mean, I don't think I've seen better ocean waves since Grand Theft Auto 5 came out.

What do you think of the news? Are you excited for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020? What do you think of the new screenshots? Let us know!