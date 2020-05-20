Just under a week ago, AMD announced that their new processors based on the Zen 3 architecture will unfortunately not be compatible with the 400 series and below models of motherboards, but after a significant amount of feedback, AMD has announced that they are bringing Zen 3 support to the X470 and B450 motherboard models.

“we recently announced that we would not support “Zen 3” on AMD 400 Series motherboards due to serious constraints in SPI ROM capacities in most of the AMD 400 Series motherboards,” says a representative in a post on the official AMD subreddit. “As the team weighed your feedback against the technical challenges we face, we decided to change course. As a result, we will enable an upgrade path for B450 and X470 customers that adds support for next-gen AMD Ryzen™ Processors with the “Zen 3” architecture.”

Whilst many of us can rejoice in the newfound compatibility, AMD stressed that the upgrade will not exactly be the simplest process. AMD’s motherboard partners will be given the code to support the Zen 3 architecture in certain Beta BIOSes for the AMD X470 and B450 motherboards.

However, these optional BIOS updates enable a one-way upgrade path and permanently disable support for many existing Ryzen desktop processors in order to make the necessary ROM space. Plus, there will be no support for flashing back to an older BIOS version, and this will be the final pathway that AMD can enable for the 400 series motherboards. Any CPU that releases beyond the Zen 3 architecture will require a new motherboard.

Since this is understandably a pretty big upgrade as there will be no going back, AMD wants to reduce the risk of a no-boot situation and ensure that all customers have a bootable processor after the BIOS flash. Because of this, the BIOS download will only be available to verified customers who have a 400 series motherboard and purchased a new desktop processor based on the Zen 3 architecture.

The upgrade may also not be available immediately after the release of the first Zen 3 processors, and AMD still recommends the 500 series motherboards for “the best performance and features with our new CPUs.”

More details of this procedure will be available closer to the launch of this upgrade path.

What do you think of the update? Are you excited for Zen 3 to work on the 400 series motherboards? Are you planning on upgrading? Let us know!