Patch and repair, until it is done. Id Software will be officially removing the recently added Denuvo anti-cheat from DOOM Eternal after a significant amount of backlash and performance issues were brought up. In a blog post on the official DOOM subreddit, executive producer of Eternal, Marty Stratton, outlined why the anti-cheat was added, why it’s being removed, and what will be changing in future updates.

“Our team has been looking into the reports of instability and performance degradation for some users and we’ve also seen the concerns around our inclusion of Denuvo Anti-Cheat,” Stratton says. According to him and the team at id Software, the performance issues that were reported with the new update (which saw Linux users unable to play the game anymore, and frequent BSODs for players) actually have nothing to do with the anti-cheat software.

Instead, these performance and instability issues were resulting from certain customizable skins as well as memory-related issues which resulted in crashes. Those crashes on PC were then further elaborated as being caused by code changes they made around VRAM allocation. All these performance issues will supposedly be fixed in the new 1.1 update, which should come to PC within the next week.

With Denuvo anti-cheat being removed from the game, Stratton also wanted to take a moment to address why it was introduced in the first place. According to Startton, the developers wanted to protect Battlemode players from cheaters right now as they look to add “more competitive initiatives” to the Battlemode roadmap. So it’s likely they’re planning on adding more modes to the multiplayer section of DOOM Eternal.

It was also implemented to protect against cheaters in preparation for the launch of invasions in campaign, which introduces multiplayer elements to the single player campaign. But according to Stratton, they will now be implementing a new way of experiencing the single player campaign without having to download or use the Denuvo anti-cheat. “As we examine any future of anti-cheat in DOOM Eternal, at a minimum we must consider giving campaign-only players the ability to play without anti-cheat software installed.”

