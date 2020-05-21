aaaaaaaaaaAAAAAAAAAAAAAA!! You don’t want to circle strafe this one, as the classic, over the top, excessively violent and ridiculous FPS is returning in just a few months (seriously). The new trailer for Serious Sam 4 is here along with some interesting information about what players can expect in the next serious game for serious people. Be prepared to tear your hair out once again, because there’s going to be even more enemies on screen than ever before.

“Humanity is under siege as the full force of Mental’s hordes spreads across the world, ravaging what remains of a broken and beaten civilisation. The last remaining resistance to the invasion is the Earth Defense Force led by Sam “Serious” Stone and his heavily-armed squad of misfit commandos.”

Serious Sam is back and more serious than ever. With new weapons, new enemies, and new encounters, Croteam are not holding anything back for players. After the notorious flop that was Serious Sam 3, it looks like the developers are going back to what made the previous entries so great.

Not only will there be new enemy types and weapons to obliterate those enemies, but there will also be online co-op with up to 4 players, so you and 3 of your friends can take on the serious hordes together.

There is also a new system in place that Croteam developed, called Legion system, it’s designed to allow for tens of thousands of enemies on screen at once. So get ready for even bigger, even harder, even more blood bustingly frustrating encounters.

Serious Sam 4 (formerly Serious Sam 4: Planet Badass) will release August 2020 for PC on Steam and Google Stadia. Head over to the Serious Sam Summer event on Steam for extreme discounts and even more Serious Sam goodness.

What do you think of the new trailer? Are you excited for Serious Sam 4? What are you most excited about? Which Serious Sam game was your favorite? Let us know!