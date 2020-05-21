Rumors abound, so take this all with a grain of salt as always, but according to reports both Nvidia and AMD could be launching their next-gen GPUs this September. This includes the Nvidia Ampere RTX 30 series cards and AMD’s RDNA2 based cards in preparation for the holidays and the upcoming tech-noir RPG by CD Projekt Red, Cyberpunk 2077.

We already know that Nvidia’s Ampere architecture is ready when they unveiled their new lineup for data centers last week for GTC 2020’s first “kitchen keynote”. So the technology is there and surely won’t be long until they’re officially announced. Plus, the September release date directly coincides with previous rumors that the cards would release sometime in Q3 2020.

Some reports before even mentioned that Nvidia was planning to release their next series of GPUs alongside the release of CP2077 on September 17th. Nvidia previously made a deal with the developers to create a custom RTX 2080 Ti, so it wouldn’t be surprising if their launch of the next generation of GPUs would capitalize one of this year’s most anticipated games.

On the other end, AMD’s next-gen RDNA2 architecture is already known to be the basis of the technology in next-gen consoles, bringing the first ray tracing-capable cards to AMD’s lineup. So it would make sense that the cards were released before the consoles get released in order to get PC players up to the standard of next-gen games.

If these rumors are true, it means that we could get our hands on the next generation of powerful cards before the inevitably demanding Cyberpunk 2077 comes out, and with AMD’s lineup, could even bring ray tracing to a more budget-friendly market. And, inevitably, prices will drop for the current-gen GPUs, making the technology even more accessible.

With the launch of the PlayStation 5 and Xbos Series X ushering in a new generation of demanding games, now would be the perfect time to upgrade our rigs and make sure we future proof them for the years to come. The next generational leap in technology is going to be a big one, especially considering Unreal Engine 5 will release late-2021 and will need an RTX 2070 Super in order to run the demo properly, and we might even see some games require an SSD in order to even play them at higher quality settings.

So what do you think? Will Nvidia and AMD release their next-gen GPUs in September? What will the prices look like? How much cheaper will the current gen cards be? And are you considering upgrading your rig? Let us know!