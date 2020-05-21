The Epic Games Store, whether you support it or not, whether you love it or hate it, has been pulling some pretty incredible moves for customers lately, giving out tonnes of free games ranging from small indie titles like ? to even big AAA titles like Kingdom Come: Deliverance, Assassins Creed: Syndicate, or Just Cause 4. Now, the next ‘mystery game’ that is being given away for free is the almighty Civilization 6.

"Civilization VI offers new ways to interact with your world, expand your empire across the map, advance your culture, and compete against history’s greatest leaders to build a civilization that will stand the test of time." The iconic turn based strategy game is free to keep on the Epic Games Store for the next week.

So now you can live your lifelong fantasies of launching nuclear devices as the famed Ghandi. The free game doesn't come with any of the DLC unfortunately, but the Platinum Edition upgrade is currently 50% for the next week. You will need to enable 2-factor authentication with your Epic Games account in order to claim your free copy of Civ 6.

Most recently Epic Games decided to give away the Premium Edition of Grand Theft Auto 5 for free, sending the internet into a wild frenzy and even breaking their servers as everyone rushed to get their free copy. Seems like the mystery free game tactic is working in Epic’s favor as people begin to mass speculate on these big titles.

Civilization VI is currently free to keep on the Epic Games Store until May 28th.

What do you think of the new free game? Are you excited to get your copy of Civ VI? What free game do you think will be given away next week? Let us know!