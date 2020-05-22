Steam, ho! It’s official my fellow landlubbers, the swashbuckling pirate adventure is coming to Steam in just under 2 weeks. Crew up with some of your friends or be a lone pirate of the drifting seas, find treasure, fight skeletons, and play god awful music whilst drunk. Fight other ships whilst desperately trying to toss endless buckets of water out of your own. It’s every pirate for themselves in the open ocean, so be careful, and make sure you bury your own buried treasure somewhere safe in Sea of Thieves.

“Sea of Thieves offers the essential pirate experience, from sailing and fighting to exploring and looting – everything you need to live the pirate life and become a legend in your own right. With no set roles, you have complete freedom to approach the world, and other players, however you choose.”

Not only is Sea of Thieves coming to Steam, but it’s also getting cross-platform compatibility between Steam, Xbox One, and the Windows Store, so you don’t have to worry if your friends or fellow pirate musketeers arr on a different platform.

Sea of Thieves will be officially available for Steam on June 3rd.

