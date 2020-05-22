Don’t let their size fool you, the official demo for Obsidian’s next pint-sized adventure will be releasing in just over 2 weeks via an Xbox Insider Flight and even coming to Steam during the Summer Game Festival. Get a chance to explore your own backyard in much more detail; build, survive, and run away from giant multi-legged creatures including some terrifying arachnid monstrosities! Yes, I'm still not over that, and you bet I'm enabling arachnophobia mode when Grounded comes out.

“In order to get more of you in the game playing, we will now also be participating in the upcoming Steam Game Festival!” The official blog post reads. “Starting June 9th and extending through June 14th, BOTH the Xbox Insider flight and Steam Game Festival will start, and you will be able to play a demo of Grounded!”

So for 5 days straight you can experience all the wonders and horrors of being a tiny shrunken teenager. If you want to know what kind of gameplay you can experience, check out the 21 minutes of early Grounded gameplay that was released a month ago. Or, check out the official Story Trailer to get a taste of what kind of mysteries you’ll unfold.

If you want to play the demo on Steam, it will be as easy as clicking the download button. However, if you want to sign up for the Xbox Insider Flight instead, then you’ll need to launch the Xbox Insider Hub and join the Xbox Insider program. You can download the Insider hub via the official website or from the Windows Store.

