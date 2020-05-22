Wow, seems like in 2 weeks time we’ll have a lot on our plates, not only is Sea of Thieves coming to Steam in 2 weeks, but the grounded demo is also available on Steam in 2 weeks. But do you know what else is available in 2 weeks? (I’m getting really sick of writing 2 weeks now) Valorant will officially launch on June 2nd which is in, yep, you guessed it, just under 2 weeks time.

Currently, the game has been in a limited closed Beta. So for those of you who have been anxiously waiting for a Beta key, watching certain streams in hope, you can play the game for free on June 2nd when the game officially releases, all you need to do is sign up for a Riot Games account. Check out the official reveal from Valorant’s executive producer and game director:

If you don’t know, Valorant is the latest competitive multiplayer game by League of Legends legend, Riot Games. Whilst it certainly got it’s fair share of criticism related around the invasive anti-cheat, there’s no denying that the latest team-based shooter has become very popular. It quickly topped the live streaming charts when it offered Beta key giveaways for players watching certain streams.

Valorant is officially launching on June 2nd for PC.

What do you think? Are you excited for Valorant’s release? Have you played the Beta? What are your thoughts on the anti-cheat software used? Let us know!