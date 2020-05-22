Embracer Group, who own a slew of 31 studios including THQ Nordic, Deep Silver, and Saber Interactive, have recently revealed their latest annual financial report and it comes with some interesting numbers. The massive company has revealed that they currently have 118 video games in development, of which only 49 have actually been revealed and officially announced.

“With the acquisition of Saber Interactive, the Group currently has over 118 games under development including 69 still yet to be announced titles.”

Those announced games include THQ Nordic’s Biomutant, the Destroy All Humans! Remake, and SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated, Deep Silver’s Wasteland 3, Dead Island 2, and Saints Row 3 Remastered and many more familiar titles. The 69 games left that have yet to be announced currently have little details, but it looks like they are planning to release a lot of them by March of next year, including Biomutant and the recently announced Chorus.

On top of that, development for games to be turned into franchises looks to be firmly on the table, with Darksiders, Dead Island, Metro, Saints Row and even Goat Simulator mentioned under the franchise term. So expect to see more titles in those series over the next few years.

It’s an exciting prospect to hear a studio has so many games in development, and that doesn’t necessarily mean they’ll all be releasing in the next year. Dead Island 2, for instance, has been in development hell for a very long time, ever since that initial teaser trailer 6 years ago, the game has jumped from studio to studio, and it’s still being developed apparently.

What do you think? Are you excited for any of the games currently in development? What about Biomutant’s surprise launch window reveal? Let us know!